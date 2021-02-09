News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Bottles of rum and gin worth £250 stolen from Co-op

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 11:06 AM February 9, 2021   
Police are appealing for information following the theft of four bottles of rum and five bottles of gin were stolen from the Co-op store in Lynn Road in Dersingham, near King's Lynn, on January, Wednesday 27.

Police are appealing for information following the theft of four bottles of rum and five bottles of gin were stolen from the Co-op store in Lynn Road in Dersingham, near King's Lynn, on January, Wednesday 27. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

CCTV pictures have been released of two men police are looking for after the theft of more than £250 worth of alcohol.

Four bottles of rum and five bottles of gin were stolen from the Co-op store in Lynn Road in Dersingham, near King's Lynn, on January, Wednesday 27.

Four bottles of rum were later recovered.

Officers want to speak with the men pictured in the CCTV pictures who may be able to help them with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the men, or has information concerning the incident, should contact PC Nicola Biggs at Hunstanton Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/5503/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk
  2. 2 More snow and -10C temperatures on the way
  3. 3 Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk
  1. 4 Two arrested as 'swarms of police' rush to suburb
  2. 5 Snow day! Head's 'get out and enjoy it' message to pupils
  3. 6 Bin collections postponed due to snowy weather
  4. 7 Farmer army uses tractors to rescue cars from snow
  5. 8 Norwich man due to appear in court on murder charge
  6. 9 Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures
  7. 10 Cars stranded in Norwich in 'treacherous' conditions

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Snow settles on a red postbox in Norwich city centre.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Estrella Catalan

People

‘Hugely loved’ NNUH nurse dies of Covid-19

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Photograph of a large Victorian country home with two bay windows and a large garden at the front

Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Somebody getting a haircut

Coronavirus

Barber shop shut down for lockdown opening and others investigated

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon