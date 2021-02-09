Bottles of rum and gin worth £250 stolen from Co-op
Published: 11:06 AM February 9, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
CCTV pictures have been released of two men police are looking for after the theft of more than £250 worth of alcohol.
Four bottles of rum and five bottles of gin were stolen from the Co-op store in Lynn Road in Dersingham, near King's Lynn, on January, Wednesday 27.
Four bottles of rum were later recovered.
Officers want to speak with the men pictured in the CCTV pictures who may be able to help them with their enquiries.
Anyone who recognises the men, or has information concerning the incident, should contact PC Nicola Biggs at Hunstanton Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/5503/21.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
