Police appeal for man, 61, wanted on recall to prison

PUBLISHED: 09:46 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:57 21 November 2018

Wanted man Alexander Hewitt. Picture: Norfolk police

Archant

Norfolk police are appealing for help from the public to trace a man who is wanted in West and North Norfolk.

Alexander Hewitt is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

Hewitt, aged 61, is described as white, of a slim build, around 5ft 7, with receding hair and also wears glasses.

It is thought Hewitt may be in North Norfolk and is also known to frequent B&Bs in the area.

Anyone who may have seen Hewitt, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

