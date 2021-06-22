News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
CCTV shows man who used stolen bank card at three Norwich stores

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 1:40 PM June 22, 2021   
Police are appealing for help to identify a man after a bank card was fradulently used in Norwich last month.

Police are appealing for help to identify a man after a bank card was fraudulently used in Norwich last month. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man has made a number of transactions on a bank card that was reported stolen last month.

The card was reported stolen on May 10 and it was later revealed that a number of transactions had been made at three separate stores in Norwich.

Police are appealing for help to identify the man after a bank card was fraudulently used last month.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may recognise this man, or anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 36/32176/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

