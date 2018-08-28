Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police on hunt for man who committed ‘lewd act’ in front of woman

PUBLISHED: 15:19 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 22 January 2019

Heigham Street in Norwich. Photo: Google

Heigham Street in Norwich. Photo: Google

Archant

Police are on the hunt for a man who exposed himself to a woman in her 20s and committed a lewd act in front of her.

The incident happened at about 6.30pm on Saturday, January 19, when the victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking from Heigham Street through Andersons Meadow in Norwich when she noticed a man walking in front of her.

He exposed himself to the victim before committing a “lewd act”.

The victim ran off, but police said she was left feeling shaken after the incident.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 8 to 5ft 10 in height, clean shaven and wearing a black bomber style jacket, a dark hooded top and light blue jeans.

• Any witnesses or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident should contact PC Wayne Gardiner at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting reference 36/4551/19 of 19/01/19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Police called to man’s protest outside pub over parking ticket row

Peter Scott protested outside the Kings Head in Wroxham over a parking ticket row. Photo: Peter Scott

Seven fire crews called to tackle blaze caused by wood burner

Fire fighters have battled a fire in a two-story house in Wortham. Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION

Oldest tea room in Norfolk broken into and cash stolen

Co-owners of the Owl Tea Rooms in Holt - Claudia Pollinger and Ben Philo. Pictures: David Bale.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two Norwich Airport flights diverted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich man jailed for 17 years after admitting child sex offences

Alan Ballinger, of Skoner Road in Norwich, has been jailed after admitting child sex offences. Picture Norfolk Constabular

Norfolk-born James Dyson ditches Brexit Britain for Singapore headquarters

File photo dated 2/11/00 of inventor James Dyson with his Dyson Contrarotator washing machine. Consumer magazine Which? claimed the Contrarotator, which has two counter-rotating drums designed to mimic the action of hand washing, was not worth it £1,000 - £1,200 price tag, compared with the £480 Bosch Maxx WFL, a machine that came top of a Which? test a few months before the Dytson Contrarotator went on sale. See PA Story CONSUMER Dyson. PA Photo

Outdoor education centre celebrates 30 years of inspiring young people

Former PE teacher Martin Read, who founded Hilltop Outdoor Activity Centre on the site of Sheringham Zoo 30 years ago. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists