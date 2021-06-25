News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police appeal after wallet with £1,100 lost in DIY shop

Sarah Hussain

Published: 4:15 PM June 25, 2021    Updated: 4:21 PM June 25, 2021
Police are appealing for help to identify a man and a woman they want to speak to in connection with a theft of a wallet.

Police are appealing for help to identify a man and a woman they want to speak to in connection with a theft of a wallet at Smith Bros on Cooke Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A wallet containing more than £1,000 in cash was lost in a DIY shop - prompting police to appeal to identify two people who may have found it. 

The wallet, containing up to £1,100, is thought to have been dropped at building merchants Smith Bros on Cooke Road in Lowestoft on Wednesday, June 9.

It is believed to have happened at some point between 1pm and 1.20pm.

The owner of the wallet told police he initially thought he had left home without it, but then realised he may have dropped it in the shop.

And he was then subsequently unable to find it, leading police to believe it had been taken.

Police are asking for help to identify the pair in the CCTV images.

Anyone who recognises them should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/30528/21 or by emailing Sally.Brash@suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or call 101.


Lowestoft News

