Police appeal for help to identify upskirting suspect

Published: 4:32 PM July 23, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

Police are appealing for help to identify a man after an incident at a Norwich shop last month.

The suspect committed an act of outraging public decency by taking photos up a woman's skirt in Tesco Express on Magdalen Road between 3pm and 4pm on Tuesday, June 26.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may recognise him, or anyone with information, should contact PC Holly Harwood on 101 quoting crime reference 36/39049/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

