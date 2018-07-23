News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police appeal for help to identify upskirting suspect

person

Sophie Smith

Published: 4:32 PM July 23, 2018    Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
Police are appealing for help to identify a man after an incident at a Norwich shop last month. Norf

Police are appealing for help to identify a man after an incident at a Norwich shop last month. Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing for help to identify a man after an incident at a Norwich shop last month.

Police are appealing for help to identify a man after an incident at a Norwich shop last month. Norf

Police are appealing for help to identify a man after an incident at a Norwich shop last month. Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Archant

The suspect committed an act of outraging public decency by taking photos up a woman's skirt in Tesco Express on Magdalen Road between 3pm and 4pm on Tuesday, June 26.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may recognise him, or anyone with information, should contact PC Holly Harwood on 101 quoting crime reference 36/39049/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police are appealing for help to identify a man after an incident at a Norwich shop last month. Norf

Police are appealing for help to identify a man after an incident at a Norwich shop last month. Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
How will GP surgeries carry out appointments going forward?

Coronavirus

Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon