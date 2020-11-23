News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Dashcam appeal after BMW fails to stop

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 9:22 PM November 23, 2020    Updated: 7:21 AM November 25, 2020
Police are appealing for witnesses who saw a BMW that failed to stop in Kessingland. Picture: Nick B

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw a BMW that failed to stop in Kessingland. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident where drivers of a BMW evaded police.

Officers tried to stop a white BMW close to Pontins on London Road in Kessingland on Sunday November 22 at approximately 1.30pm.

The vehicle that failed to stop was later recovered, but the occupants were not located and no arrests have been made.

Witnesses who may have dash cam footage of the white BMW, or who may have any information that could assist the investigation are being asked to contact police by calling 101.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact PC 1858 Chris Smy at Suffolk Police quoting reference number 37/67892/20.

You may also want to watch:

Information can also be given via suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or by emailing christopher.smy@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Welcome to our new website
  2. 2 Excitement mounts ahead of proposed return for Norwich City at Luton
  3. 3 Confirmed: Three households can form Christmas bubble to spend festive period together
  1. 4 Canaries legend Justin Fashanu could have street named after him
  2. 5 Cromer teenager supports local charities
  3. 6 Stoke City 2-3 Norwich City: Buendia red card, Krul injury but Canaries stay top of the Championship
  4. 7 MPs call for Norfolk to be in own coronavirus tier
  5. 8 Farke fears Krul out for weeks
  6. 9 Almost 200 Norfolk schools, colleges and nurseries hit by Covid cases
  7. 10 City defender Gibson hopes win over Stoke will silence the critics

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video

Watch: Seal captured in tussle with huge pike in Norwich river

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school...

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Historic hotel made famous by TV’s ‘Hotel Inspector’ for sale again

Caroline Culot

person

Video

Family reunited with dog in Norfolk - six years after being stolen 200...

Emily Thomson

person