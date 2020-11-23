Dashcam appeal after BMW fails to stop
PUBLISHED: 21:22 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 21:22 23 November 2020
Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident where drivers of a BMW evaded police.
Officers tried to stop a white BMW close to Pontins on London Road in Kessingland on Sunday November 22 at approximately 1.30pm.
The vehicle that failed to stop was later recovered, but the occupants were not located and no arrests have been made.
Witnesses who may have dash cam footage of the white BMW, or who may have any information that could assist the investigation are being asked to contact police by calling 101.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact PC 1858 Chris Smy at Suffolk Police quoting reference number 37/67892/20.
Information can also be given via suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or by emailing christopher.smy@suffolk.pnn.police.uk
