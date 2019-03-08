Jewellery stolen from family home

Police have asked people to look out for suspicious activity after jewellery was stolen from a home in Wymondham.

The break in at the house on Friarscroft Lane, Wymondham, happened between 12pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday, August 24.

The family later reported that jewellery had been taken from the home.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information should contact Sian Heighington at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/60438/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.