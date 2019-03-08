Teenage boy was robbed in New Costessey

A teenager's bike was stolen after he was approached by a gang of six people.

Police are appealing for information following the robbery in New Costessey.

The incident happened on William Frost Way on Monday, June 24 at 8.30pm.

The victim was a teenage boy who was approached by six people.

The group demanded that the teenager hand over his bike, a Red Voodoo Cycles Mountain Bike, and pushed him.

A member of the group then cycled off with the bike and the rest of the group ran away in the same direction.

The victim was not injured and police are still investigating.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information should contact PC Oliver Butcher on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.