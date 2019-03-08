Search

Police appeal after drink driving incident

PUBLISHED: 20:26 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:26 19 August 2019

Police are appealing for information following a drink driving incident in Downham Market. Picture: James Bass

Police are appealing for information following a drink driving incident in Downham Market. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Police are looking for witnesses after a drink-driving incident near Downham Market.

Officers had been called to an unrelated crash at Hilgay on Saturday at 6.17pm when a female driver in her 40s failed to stop.

The car, an Audi TT,  was later traced and the driver was arrested on suspicion of drink  driving.

The woman has been charged with driving with excess alcohol and failing  to stop and will appear at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday, September 19.

Officers are looking for witnesses to come forward, particularly if they have  any dashcam or video footage of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Gary Morris on 101 quoting crime reference 36/57466/19.

