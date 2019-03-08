Police appeal after drink driving incident

Police are appealing for information following a drink driving incident in Downham Market. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Police are looking for witnesses after a drink-driving incident near Downham Market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers had been called to an unrelated crash at Hilgay on Saturday at 6.17pm when a female driver in her 40s failed to stop.

You may also want to watch:

The car, an Audi TT, was later traced and the driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The woman has been charged with driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop and will appear at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday, September 19.

Officers are looking for witnesses to come forward, particularly if they have any dashcam or video footage of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Gary Morris on 101 quoting crime reference 36/57466/19.