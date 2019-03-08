Police appeal for information following burglary from Trowse property

Police are appealing for information following a burglary from a property in Trowse.

The property, on Whitlingham Lane, was broken into between approximately 1pm and 6pm in the afternoon on Saturday, July 6.

Several items were stolen from the property including a passport, a cash box, a watch, jewellery and a medal.

There was no damage to property.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information should contact DC Carlos D'Silva at Norwich CID on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.