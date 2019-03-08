Search

Police appeal after motocross bike is stolen from garage in Gorleston

PUBLISHED: 17:26 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 12 August 2019

Police are appealing for information following theft of motocross bike. Picture: James Bass

Police are appealing for information following theft of motocross bike. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A motocross bike was stolen overnight from a garage on the Norfolk coast.

A red Honda CR-80 motocross bike was stolen from a garage on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston between midnight and 12.20am on Saturday, August 10.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV or dashcam footage in the area near the junction of Clarkes Road contact PC Jamie Robson at Gorleston Police Station quoting crime reference 36/55630/19 on 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Tributes paid to 'larger than life' Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam 'unbearable' noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes 'thick smoke'

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes 'thick smoke'

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Gang which stole thousands of pounds worth of electrical goods foiled in Norwich

Norwich shopping centre intu Chapelfield. Credit: intu Chapelfield

BMW driver caught speeding at 107mph on A47 loses licence

A BMW driver who was caught speeding at 107mph on the A47 at Blofield has lost his licence. Photo: David Brooker

Norwich City bosses expecting quick sell-out for West Ham away tickets

Tickets for Norwich City's away fixture at West Ham United's London Stadium are likely to rapidly sell out. Pic: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images.
