Police appeal after motocross bike is stolen from garage in Gorleston

A motocross bike was stolen overnight from a garage on the Norfolk coast.

A red Honda CR-80 motocross bike was stolen from a garage on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston between midnight and 12.20am on Saturday, August 10.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV or dashcam footage in the area near the junction of Clarkes Road contact PC Jamie Robson at Gorleston Police Station quoting crime reference 36/55630/19 on 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.