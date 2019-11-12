Do you know this man? Appeal after handbag stolen from bar

Police are hoping to track down a man after a handbag was stolen from a Norwich bar.

A handbag was stolen in Revolucion de Cuba, on Queen Street, on Sunday, August 25.

Bank cards, which were in the bag at the time, were later used in a number of fraudulent transactions, police said.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they hope to speak to after the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with details, should contact PC Matthew Taylor at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.