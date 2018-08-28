Search

Man assaulted in King’s Lynn over a cigarette

PUBLISHED: 16:01 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:01 17 December 2018

Police are appealing for information following an assault in King’s Lynn.

It happened between 6pm and 7pm on Sunday December 16.

A man in his 30s was walking along Gaywood Road, near to the One Stop shop, when he was asked by a group of males and females if he had a cigarette several times.

When the man refused he was assaulted by up to three of them who then chased him towards Tennyson Road.

The man suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information contact PC Steve Staples at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101 or call anonymously on 0800 555111.

