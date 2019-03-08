Police appeal for witnesses following crash in Lowestoft

The collision happened on Corton Long Lane. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a crash in Lowestoft.

The collision happened at 11.35am on Saturday, September 28 on Corton Long Lane in Corton, near Lowestoft.

In a post to Facebook, Lowestoft Police said: "Police appeal for information and witnesses regarding a road traffic collision that took place in #Lowestoft. "It happened at 11:35 am on 28/09/2019 on CORTON LONG LANE if you have witnessed this incident please contact Suffolk Police on 101. Quoting CAD 155. #589."

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 589.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.