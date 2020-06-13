Police investigate after trees in Norwich drilled and filled with diesel

A large tree in Norwich has died, and several others are dying after they were drilled and filled with what is thought to be diesel.

The trees, which are at Hillside Avenue Primary School, in Thorpe St Andrew, are thought to have been damaged sometime between Monday June 1 and Monday June 8.

Following the incident, police are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated – or anyone with information – to contact PC Mandy Shreeve in Op Solve on 101 quoting reference number 36/38154/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.