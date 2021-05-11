Published: 1:21 PM May 11, 2021

Police are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in Dereham town centre.

Officers were called to the town's Market Place at around 10.30pm on Sunday May 2, to reports that a man in a parked black Audi car had punched a female passenger in the same car. The car then left the Market Place.

A man in his 30s, and from the Dereham area, was later arrested nearby on suspicion of assault and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has been released on police bail while officers continue with their enquiries.

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to come forward.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to the moped riders who were in the area at the time of the incident.

They should contact PC Lacey Lloyd at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/29329/21.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.