News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Woman punched in car in town centre assault

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 1:21 PM May 11, 2021   
Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Police are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in Dereham town centre.

Officers were called to the town's Market Place at around 10.30pm on Sunday May 2, to reports that a man in a parked black Audi car had punched a female passenger in the same car. The car then left the Market Place.

A man in his 30s, and from the Dereham area, was later arrested nearby on suspicion of assault and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has been released on police bail while officers continue with their enquiries.

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to come forward.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to the moped riders who were in the area at the time of the incident.

They should contact PC Lacey Lloyd at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/29329/21.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 89, was killed by lorry as he headed to his parents' grave
  2. 2 Norfolk seaside village third most sought-after in UK
  3. 3 'Absolutely horrific' - Girl, 14, kicked and punched in face in fight
  1. 4 What can't open in Norfolk on May 17 - and why
  2. 5 Go-ahead for eagles to be reintroduced to Norfolk
  3. 6 The rise and fall of a beloved Norfolk wildlife park
  4. 7 Former Primark store goes up for rent
  5. 8 1,000 people book for Norwich restaurant's 'back out to help out' offer
  6. 9 Ten Covid patients in Norfolk's hospitals means more restrictions should be eased
  7. 10 The magic moment Cantwell helps young fan touch trophy

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norfolk Police
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Game Pad in King’s Lynn released a video of a delivery driver who accidentally walked through their shop window

Video

Moment delivery driver walks through shop window

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Martin Lewis: How to get your hands on £280 if you worked from home

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Image taken March 2019 at Thurne on the Norfolk Broads showing St Benet' mill and riverside bungal

Two Norfolk destinations named among most scenic in UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burt

Five rare birds that have been spotted in Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon