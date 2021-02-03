News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Trailer stolen from west Norfolk land

Sarah Hussain

Published: 1:00 PM February 3, 2021   
A teenager was arrested in Norwich on suspicion of possessing a knife, criminal damage and assault.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a Bateson trailer from land off Downham Road. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Police are appealing for witnesses after a trailer was stolen from land in west Norfolk.

A Bateson twin axle open trailer with a timber plywood bottom was stolen from land off Downham Road in Salters Lode.

The incident is said to have taken place between 1pm on Sunday, January 31 and 9am on Tuesday, February 2.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the theft of the trailer, which is around 10ft by 6ft.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the times stated should contact PC Ady Craske in Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/7172/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.

