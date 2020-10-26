Search

Appeal for witnesses after boat stolen in broad daylight

PUBLISHED: 15:41 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 26 October 2020

Police are appealling for witnesses after a boat was stolen in broad daylight from Brook Street in Cromer. Photo: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses after a boat was stolen from a house in broad daylight.

A shallow depth 1880s Cockling boat was stolen from outside a property on Brook Street in Cromer between 1pm and 3pm on Sunday 18 October.

Officers believe suspects left the scene in a blue or grey Ford Transit van.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the van in the area during the times stated.

Anyone with any information should contact PC Paul Bassham on the Broadsbeat Team on 101 quoting reference number 36/74117/20.

