Lawnmower and trailers stolen as scout group targeted by thieves

The equipment, which belonged to the 1st Aylsham Scout Group, included the mower, along with a box trailer and an Ifor Williams trailer, was stolen from a field on Cawston Road, near Woodgate Nursery, between 12pm on Sunday October 18 and 12pm on Friday October 23.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the dates stated should contact PC Lucas Ward at Aylsham Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/75040/20, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.