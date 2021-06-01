Police hunt 19-year-old wanted in Norwich
Published: 4:55 PM June 1, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Police
Police are hoping to track down a 19-year-old man wanted in Norwich.
Harry Smithson is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.
He is described as a white male, 5ft 6 inches in height, and of slim build, with short, fair hair.
Smithson is believed to be in the Norwich city area.
Anyone who may have seen him, or know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Warning over Amazon 'brushing' scam
- 2 Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR
- 3 'This is the worst one' - man's house crashed into for third time
- 4 'Continental look' - £2.5m Norwich street revamp comes to a close
- 5 Concerns for safety of missing Norfolk man
- 6 Nine arrested after 'disorderly' night in town
- 7 County's beaches busy as roads grind to a halt over bank holiday
- 8 Hopes for new schools and GPs to cope with rapidly expanding town
- 9 Glorious sunshine but Norfolk misses out on hottest day of the year so far
- 10 Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday