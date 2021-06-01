News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police hunt 19-year-old wanted in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:55 PM June 1, 2021   
Harry Smithson is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. 

Police are hoping to track down a 19-year-old man wanted in Norwich. 

He is described as a white male, 5ft 6 inches in height, and of slim build, with short, fair hair.  

Smithson is believed to be in the Norwich city area.  

Anyone who may have seen him, or know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.  

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

