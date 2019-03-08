12-year-old reported missing found safe and well
PUBLISHED: 19:57 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:57 03 October 2019
Archant
A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in a Suffolk town has been found safe and well.
Shernay Hill was reported missing earlier this evening after last being seen in Lowestoft shortly after 4pm yesterday, Wednesday, October 2.
It was believed that Shernay may still have been in the town or could have travelled to Gorleston, in Norfolk.
But she was later found safe and well at an address in Lowestoft.
Officers thanked the public for their assistance with the appeal.
Comments have been disabled on this article.