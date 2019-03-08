12-year-old reported missing found safe and well

Police were appealing for help in tracing a missing girl from Lowestoft. Pictured, Shernay Hill, aged 12. Photo: Suffolk Police Archant

A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in a Suffolk town has been found safe and well.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shernay Hill was reported missing earlier this evening after last being seen in Lowestoft shortly after 4pm yesterday, Wednesday, October 2.

It was believed that Shernay may still have been in the town or could have travelled to Gorleston, in Norfolk.

But she was later found safe and well at an address in Lowestoft.

Officers thanked the public for their assistance with the appeal.