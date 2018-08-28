Man suffers serious head injuries after assault in Lowestoft

A man is in a serious condition after he was assaulted in Lowestoft. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

Police are calling on the public for information about an assault which left a man with serious head injuries in Lowestoft on Sunday.

The victim, who is aged in his 50s and the suspect were believed to be in a verbal altercation at around 1.30pm on November 11.

The assault took place in the early-hours of Sunday morning on the rear patio of the Shish Bar and Restaurant on the Lower Esplanade.

According to Suffolk Police, the confrontation escalated and the man fell back and hit his head on concrete.

The victim was taken to Addenbrookes’ hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning but has been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or noticed any disturbance in or around the bar are urged to contact Lowestoft CID, quoting the reference 37/65313/18.

To make an anonymous statement, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 55 111 or visit their website at crimestoppers-uk.org.