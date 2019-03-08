Police advising people to keep windows and doors locked after Norwich burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary which saw more than £100 stolen from a property in Norwich.

The incident took place on Wednesday, August 21, sometime between 1.30am and 4.30pm when the suspect or suspects entered a property in Airedale Close in the north of the city.

A bag and a purse containing approximately £110 were stolen.

Following the incident officers are reminding people to make sure windows and doors are kept locked and secure overnight or whenever they leave their property.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Airedale Close area between the times stated, or anyone with information should contact PSI Sian Heighington at Thetford Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/58558/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.