Police appeal for help tracing wanted Suffolk man

Noah Vickers

Published: 3:59 PM June 11, 2021    Updated: 4:25 PM June 11, 2021
Shaun Middleton

Shaun Middleton, 39, is wanted in connection with theft offences and for failing to appear at court. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a 39-year-old wanted man from Lowestoft.

Shaun Middleton is wanted in connection with theft offences and for failing to appear at court.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 6ins, of large build and with short shaved hair.

Mr Middleton also has links to Norwich. 

Anyone who believes they have seen Mr Middleton, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

