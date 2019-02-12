Have you seen ‘Fiddy Justin’? Police ask public for help to catch wanted Norwich man

Police are appealing for help to trace a Norwich man wanted in connection with assault and robbery.

Jacques Kiwele, 23, is also known as ‘Fiddy Justin’ and described as black, around 5ft5 tall and of a slim build.

Norfolk Constabulary released photos of the 23-year-old, who is wanted in connection with a number of offences in the Norwich area.

Anyone who may have seen Kiwele or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.