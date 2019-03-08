CCTV image released following Norwich armed robbery
PUBLISHED: 11:04 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 25 April 2019
Archant
Detectives have released an image of a man they would like to identify following an armed robbery at a Norwich newsagents.
A man armed with a BB gun entered Fish's newsagent on Plumstead Road East at about 1.20pm on Wednesday, April 17.
No one was injured during the incident and nothing was stolen.
You may also want to watch:
The suspect fled the scene, running across Plumstead Road East towards Woodside Road, near the doctors surgery.
Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify.
Anyone who may recognise the man in the image from the motorcycle helmet and clothing he is wearing should contact DC Bob Walker-Hall at Norwich CID on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.