CCTV image released following Norwich armed robbery

Detectives have released an image of a man they would like to identify following an armed robbery at a Norwich newsagents.

A man armed with a BB gun entered Fish's newsagent on Plumstead Road East at about 1.20pm on Wednesday, April 17.

No one was injured during the incident and nothing was stolen.

The suspect fled the scene, running across Plumstead Road East towards Woodside Road, near the doctors surgery.

Anyone who may recognise the man in the image from the motorcycle helmet and clothing he is wearing should contact DC Bob Walker-Hall at Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.