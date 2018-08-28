Police appeal for help in hunt for wanted South Norfolk man

Chasey Price who is wanted in South Norfolk on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Norfolk police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted in South Norfolk.

Twenty-two-year-old Chasey Price is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Price is described as being white, around 5ft 9 tall, of a medium build and having short brown hair.

Anyone who may have seen him, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 immediately.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.