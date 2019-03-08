Search

Wanted man could be in Norfolk, police say

PUBLISHED: 11:50 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 29 October 2019

Wanted man Thomas Eillisdon. Pic: Essex Police.

Essex Police

Police hunting for a man they want to speak to about a string of crimes, including burglary and assault, believe he could be in Norfolk.

Essex Police are looking for Thomas Ellisdon, 21, who also goes by the names of Daren Gray and Thomas Westorn.

He is white, 6ft and slim, with short, dark brown, black hair. He usually wears a baseball cap.

He has links to Tilbury and Laindon in Essex, but Essex Police believe he could be in Norfolk.

Anyone who knows where he is should call police on 101.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

