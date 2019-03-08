Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man arrested at primary school following dramatic rooftop chase

PUBLISHED: 17:57 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:27 19 June 2019

Colman Infant School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Colman Infant School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A man in his 20s has been arrested at a primary school in Norwich after a police chase over rooftops and through gardens in the Golden Triangle area.

A group of travellers have exited Lowestoft after being linked to a series of disturbances. Photo: PA Wire.A group of travellers have exited Lowestoft after being linked to a series of disturbances. Photo: PA Wire.

Officers tried to stop a silver Ford Fiesta on Ber Street, Norwich, at around 12.20pm on Wednesday, but were ignored by the driver, who began speeding towards Queens Road.

Police chased the man via Newmarket Road as he drove directly into oncoming traffic and along the cycle path.

At Mile End Close the driver fled the vehicle and climbed onto a roof and into a garden, jumping fences to escape officers.

Officers caught up with the man at Colman Infant School on Colman Road, where pupils were enjoying their lunch break, and arrested him on site.

In a text to parents, the school said: "For your information there was an incident in the local area at lunchtime today which led to the police coming onsite in order to fulfil their role.

There was no risk to the children and all the children remained safe through out."

Following the arrest police seized a large quantity of cash from the vehicle.

The man in his early 20s is currently being held in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Police are appealing for anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage along the route which may have captured the ford fiesta driving erratically to contact Norfolk Police and quote CAD 214.

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

Mum hits out at Norfolk attraction’s ‘tax on tall children’

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

Weather warning still in place after thunder and lightning wakes people up in parts of Norfolk

Dan Holley, from Weatherquest, captured this photograph of the lightning. Pic: Dan Holley.

Retirement complex in Norwich struck by lightning

A lightening strike causes damage to the roof of Warminger Court on Thorn Lane in Norwich during overnight storms. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Why a man spilt beer over two Norwich women at the Cricket World Cup

Canaries Trust secretary Kathy Blake and her daughter Nicola had beer spilt over them at the ICC Cricket World Cup. Picture: Twitter

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Mum hits out at Norfolk attraction’s ‘tax on tall children’

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Gavin Xavier is wanted in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man arrested at primary school following dramatic rooftop chase

Colman Infant School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Robber used garden fork, axe and knife during terrifying raids

Shaun Hayes. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Norwich department store censors explicit fragrance name on £200 perfume

The new fragrance by Tom Ford has been edited in Jarrold. Picture: Archant

Red, white and blue to dominate market town for its Peace Day event

Dereham Peace Day will be happening instead of the carnival. Pictured is the carnival parade from 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists