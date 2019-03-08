Man arrested at primary school following dramatic rooftop chase

A man in his 20s has been arrested at a primary school in Norwich after a police chase over rooftops and through gardens in the Golden Triangle area.

Officers tried to stop a silver Ford Fiesta on Ber Street, Norwich, at around 12.20pm on Wednesday, but were ignored by the driver, who began speeding towards Queens Road.

Police chased the man via Newmarket Road as he drove directly into oncoming traffic and along the cycle path.

At Mile End Close the driver fled the vehicle and climbed onto a roof and into a garden, jumping fences to escape officers.

Officers caught up with the man at Colman Infant School on Colman Road, where pupils were enjoying their lunch break, and arrested him on site.

In a text to parents, the school said: "For your information there was an incident in the local area at lunchtime today which led to the police coming onsite in order to fulfil their role.

There was no risk to the children and all the children remained safe through out."

Following the arrest police seized a large quantity of cash from the vehicle.

The man in his early 20s is currently being held in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Police are appealing for anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage along the route which may have captured the ford fiesta driving erratically to contact Norfolk Police and quote CAD 214.