Cash stolen in burglary at property in Great Yarmouth Borough
PUBLISHED: 16:49 05 November 2018
Cash including foreign currency has been stolen from a property in the Great Yarmouth Borough following a burglary at the weekend.
A spokesperson for the police said a property in Town Road, Fleggburgh was broken into between 10am on Saturday and 11.15am on Sunday.
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between these times, or anyone with information, should contact DC Kevin Maskell at Great Yarmouth CID on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.