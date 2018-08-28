Cash stolen in burglary at property in Great Yarmouth Borough

Police are appealing for information after cash was stolen from a property in the Great Yarmouth Borough at the weekend. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

Cash including foreign currency has been stolen from a property in the Great Yarmouth Borough following a burglary at the weekend.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A spokesperson for the police said a property in Town Road, Fleggburgh was broken into between 10am on Saturday and 11.15am on Sunday.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between these times, or anyone with information, should contact DC Kevin Maskell at Great Yarmouth CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.