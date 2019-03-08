Police appeal after fires started in parks and play areas

Police are appealing for information following reports of fires being lit in park and play areas around Fakenham. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Police Archant

Police are appealing for information following reports of fires being lit in park and play areas around Fakenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

North Norfolk police said "at least" two picnic tables have been destroyed, with the most recent incident involving a bin fire in a cemetery.

- Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Rich Dawson at Fakenham Police Station on 101 or email SNTFakenham@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

- Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.