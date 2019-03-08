Police appeal after fires started in parks and play areas
PUBLISHED: 23:09 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 23:09 20 June 2019
Archant
Police are appealing for information following reports of fires being lit in park and play areas around Fakenham.
North Norfolk police said "at least" two picnic tables have been destroyed, with the most recent incident involving a bin fire in a cemetery.
- Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Rich Dawson at Fakenham Police Station on 101 or email SNTFakenham@norfolk.pnn.police.uk
- Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
