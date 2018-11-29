Search

CCTV appeal after shop workers threatened by abusive man in Norwich

29 November, 2018 - 10:15
The person police would like to speak to after shop workers were threatened in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Police are hoping to track down a man after shop employees were threatened by a customer.

It happened just after 11am on Tuesday, November 13 at the East of England Co-operative store on Dereham Road when staff were threatened by a customer who was verbally abusive.

Police have now released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to.

Anyone who may recognise him or has any information concerning the incident should contact PC Matt Taylor from Bethel Street Police Station quoting crime reference 36/71235/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

