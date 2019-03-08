Police appeal after car seen driving dangerously near Norwich
PUBLISHED: 14:02 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 17 April 2019
Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident of dangerous driving near Norwich.
The incident involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa happened at around 10am on Monday, April 15 on the A140 at Horsham, near the roundabout junction with the NDR (Northern Distributor Road).
The Corsa was seen to drive in a dangerous manner, with other vehicles forced to take avoiding action.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the car travelling in the area or has dash cam footage of the vehicle.
Anyone with information should contact PC James Lister from the Roads Armed Policing Team at Swaffham on 101.
