British Army veteran 'totally gutted' after classic car stolen

A blue MG Midget was stolen from an open garage in Stradsett, near Downham Market, sometime between 5.10am and 6pm on Sunday, March 14. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A British Army veteran has said he is "totally gutted" after his dream car stolen was from the grounds of his property.

Dave Henderson had bought a blue MG Midget with some of his retirement money and was gutted when he found it missing from his open garage in Stradsett, near Downham Market, on Sunday, March 14.

The British Army veteran said it was a car he "had always wanted growing up" and had only had it for three years, using it mainly in good weather.

He said: "I was totally gutted and couldn't believe it when I found out it had gone.

"The car was 48 years old and was to me the perfect Midget."

The classic car was stolen without a battery and keys and it is believed to have been taken away on the back of another vehicle.

Mr Henderson said the car was locked and that a high intension (ht) lead had broken, adding that he had bought a new battery and leads to replace this week "ready for the good weather."

A Facebook appeal on Sunday from his friend Colin McCallum, which has been shared more than 9,000 times, pleaded for people to help get the car back.

Mr McCallum said: "When he retired he promised himself an MG Midget, which he did - only to get some low life to take it away.

"He's absolutely gutted.

"Whoever stole the car must have done a fair bit of homework as the car wasn't visible and had its battery and ht leads removed so could not be started.

"It's particularly annoying as Dave spent his life protecting his country and was in theatre in Iraq, Afghanistan and Bosnia."

Police are appealing for information to the incident, which is believed to have taken place sometime between 5.10am and 6pm on Sunday, March 14.

Anyone who may have seen the car, or anyone who holds CCTV or dashcam footage from the area during the times mentioned should contact PC Daniel Brock at Downham Market Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/16498/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111.

The car licence plate number is TNO 318K.