8,000 bluebells illegally uprooted from private wood

Published: 6:01 PM April 6, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses after thousands of bluebells were illegally pulled from the ground at a private wood.

Officers were called to the wood in Fakenham shortly before 6pm on Tuesday March 23 to reports people were acting suspiciously on the grounds.

At the scene they discovered several large sacks and mail bags filled with around 8,000 bulbs which had been recently uprooted.

British Bluebells are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act along with all other native wild plants and bulbs.

This means it is an offence to intentionally uproot any wild plant unless authorised to do so.

Two men aged in their 30s and two women aged in their 20s from Lincolnshire have been interviewed in connection with the incident, however no one has been arrested.

The landowner is now in the process of replanting the bulbs.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact PC Rebecca Barnett at Fakenham Police Station on 101 quoting investigation number 36/18996/21.







