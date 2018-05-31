Woman in her 50s sexually assaulted on bus by man in his 70s

A woman in her 50s has been sexually assaulted by a man in his 70s who sat next to her on a bus.

The victim was sitting on the Number 12 First Eastern Counties bus from Wroxham to Sprowston when a man sat down next to her and assaulted her.

The man tried to make conversation with the victim before inappropriately touching her.

Police have launched an appeal following the incident which happened between 9.40am and 10.05am on Thursday, February 27.

The man is described as 5ft 10 inches tall, of a slim build, having grey hair, wearing a cloth cap, being in his 70s and having no teeth.

Other passengers are believed to have witnessed what happened and are urged to call police.

Anyone with information about the incident or who saw what happened should contact PC Nicola Jefferies at North Walsham Police station on 101 quoting crime number 36/14708/20.