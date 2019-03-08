Bike, laptops and mobile phone stolen in double burglary

Archer Close in Sprowston where two burglaries took place. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

Laptop computers, a mobile phone, wallets and a bicycle were stolen after two homes were burgled.

Both crimes took place in Archer Close, Sprowston, off the B1150 North Walsham Road.

The first burglary took place between 11.15pm on Sunday, September 1 and 7.30am on Monday, September 2.

During the incident laptop computers, a mobile phone and wallets were among the items taken from the home.

In a second burglary, a bicycle was stolen from a garage between 11pm on Sunday, September 1 and 6.30am on Monday, September 2.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated or anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should Rachel Cooke at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.