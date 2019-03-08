12-year-old girl reported missing
PUBLISHED: 18:21 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:56 03 October 2019
Archant
A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing in a Suffolk town.
Shernay Hill was last seen in Lowestoft shortly after 4pm yesterday, Wednesday, October 2.
She was reported missing to police a short time later and officers are now appealing for help in tracing her whereabouts.
Shernay is described as mixed race, 5ft 4ins, of slim build, with brown eyes and long curly dark brown hair worn in a bun.
She was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black top with red and white details and grey trainers.
It is believed that Shernay may still be in the town or could have travelled to Gorleston, in Norfolk.
Officers are concerned for Shernay's welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her or know of her whereabouts to contact Suffolk police on 101.