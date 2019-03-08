Police appeal for information after a Range Rover is stolen from Trowse
PUBLISHED: 17:08 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 17 May 2019
Police are appealing for information after a Range Rover was stolen from Trowse.
The burglary took place overnight on Friday, May 3, when suspects entered a property in Hudson Avenue and stole a set of keys to a Land Rover Range Rover.
The car, which had been parked in a private car park next to the house was then stolen and later recovered on Monday, May 6 outside the Norwich Shopper on Distillery Square, in Norwich.
It is believed the car was left there the previous evening - Sunday, May 5- at around 11pm.
Now, officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have information concerning the incident.
Anyone with information should contact T/Detective Constable Sarah Hemingway at Norwich CID on 101 quoting reference 36/29757/19.
Witnesses can alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
