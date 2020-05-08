Hunt on for threats to kill inmate with links to Norfolk after jail escape

Scott Chandler. PIC: Suffolk Constabulary. Archant

A prisoner serving a sentence for making threats to kill who has links to Norfolk has absconded.

Police have launched an appeal to help trace Scott Chandler, 48, who has fled from Hollesley Bay.

The prisoner was reported missing after failing to attend a roll call on Friday (May 8) evening.

He is serving a sentence for a threats to kill offence and has links to Ipswich, Lowestoft and Dereham in Norfolk.

Chandler is white, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build and with blond hair and blue eyes.

He also has tattoos on his neck and left arm.

Anyone who believes they have seen Scott Chandler, or who has any information on his whereabouts, should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD reference 456 of Friday, May 8.