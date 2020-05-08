Search

Advanced search

Hunt on for threats to kill inmate with links to Norfolk after jail escape

PUBLISHED: 22:55 08 May 2020

Scott Chandler. PIC: Suffolk Constabulary.

Scott Chandler. PIC: Suffolk Constabulary.

Archant

A prisoner serving a sentence for making threats to kill who has links to Norfolk has absconded.

Police have launched an appeal to help trace Scott Chandler, 48, who has fled from Hollesley Bay.

The prisoner was reported missing after failing to attend a roll call on Friday (May 8) evening.

You may also want to watch:

He is serving a sentence for a threats to kill offence and has links to Ipswich, Lowestoft and Dereham in Norfolk.

Chandler is white, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build and with blond hair and blue eyes.

He also has tattoos on his neck and left arm.

Anyone who believes they have seen Scott Chandler, or who has any information on his whereabouts, should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD reference 456 of Friday, May 8.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Iconic Red Arrows to soar through Norfolk skies this VE Day

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Man cut victim with a knife repeatedly in violent Norfolk robbery

Tyler Royal. PIC: Norfolk Police

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Barn developer raffles his new Ferrari so he can sell the car and raise money for the NHS

The brothers Jonny, Justin and Josh and the Ferrari. Pic: Justin Henry/Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Iconic Red Arrows to soar through Norfolk skies this VE Day

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Your stunning photographs of the Red Arrows flying over Norfolk for VE Day

The Red Arrows roar over Norfolk, captured at Dereham Windmill. Picture: Chris Bainbridge

Drug addicts are ruining our lives but council does nothing, residents claim

Barnards Yard, Norwich. Picture: Submitted

Six new coronavirus deaths confirmed in Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Hunt on for threats to kill inmate with links to Norfolk after jail escape

Scott Chandler. PIC: Suffolk Constabulary.
Drive 24