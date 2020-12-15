News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Do you know him? CCTV released after parcels snatched from doorstep

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 12:30 PM December 15, 2020    Updated: 12:57 PM December 15, 2020
Police have released images of a man appearing to steal parcels from a doorstep

Police have released images of a man appearing to steal parcels from a doorstep - Credit: Norwich Police

Police have released images of a man after two parcels left on a city doorstep were stolen.

At 3pm on Wednesday, December 9, CCTV cameras caught a man in a burgundy and orange hooded jacket approach the door of a house on Mousehold Lane, in Norwich.

The man, who was wearing a Nike woolly hat underneath a blue hood, is then seen picking up two parcels and walking away.

The images have now been released by Norfolk Constabulary in hope of bringing forward any witnesses who may have seen the incident.

A Norwich Police spokesman wrote on Twitter: "Police are appealing for witnesses after two parcels were stolen from outside a front door on Mousehold Lane at 3pm on 9th December.

"If you have any information please contact PC 1002 Ayliffe on 101 or at http://norfolk.police.uk quoting 36/86626/20."

