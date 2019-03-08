Police appeal in hunt for van after burglary
PUBLISHED: 15:41 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 26 April 2019
David Asch
Police investigating a burglary in Newton Flotman are appealing for information about a van seen acting suspiciously in the area.
Bank cards were stolen from a property in Lime Kiln Close in the South Norfolk village between 5pm and 7pm on Sunday, April 21.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
They would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw the small silver van with blue and red signage on the rear acting suspiciously in the area near the time of the break-in.
Anyone with information should contact DC Tom Harvey at Norwich CID on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.