Police appeal in hunt for van after burglary

Police are investigating a burglary at Lime Kiln Close in Newton Flotman. Picture: David Asch David Asch

Police investigating a burglary in Newton Flotman are appealing for information about a van seen acting suspiciously in the area.

Bank cards were stolen from a property in Lime Kiln Close in the South Norfolk village between 5pm and 7pm on Sunday, April 21.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw the small silver van with blue and red signage on the rear acting suspiciously in the area near the time of the break-in.

Anyone with information should contact DC Tom Harvey at Norwich CID on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.