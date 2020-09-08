Search

Woman abused as she walked through village

PUBLISHED: 16:28 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 08 September 2020

A woman was verbally abused iin Mulbarton at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane. Picture: Google Street View

A woman was verbally abused iin Mulbarton at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Police are looking for a man who verbally abused a fellow pedestrian as she walked through a Norfolk village.

The incident happened at around 8am on Friday, September 4, when the man was abusive towards a woman in Mulbarton, at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane.

The man’s large dog then jumped up at the woman.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who saw happened.

Anyone with relevant information should contact PC Natasha Indans on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

