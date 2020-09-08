Woman abused as she walked through village

A woman was verbally abused iin Mulbarton at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Police are looking for a man who verbally abused a fellow pedestrian as she walked through a Norfolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened at around 8am on Friday, September 4, when the man was abusive towards a woman in Mulbarton, at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane.

The man’s large dog then jumped up at the woman.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who saw happened.

Anyone with relevant information should contact PC Natasha Indans on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.