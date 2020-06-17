People urged to check property after spate of marine equipment thefts

A boat trailer, a winch and two kayaks are among the items stolen in five separate thefts of marine equipment across Norfolk in the last month.

Police are urging people to check on their property after sites in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and north Norfolk were targeted by thieves.

A chart plotter and other electronics were stolen from a boat in Brundall Bay Marina, Norwich sometime between 12pm on Monday, June 1, and 3pm on Tuesday, June 16.

Between 8am on Tuesday, June 2, and 10.04am on Tuesday, June 16, a winch handle and winch from a boat trailer was stolen from Morston Quay, Quay Lane in Morston.

Two kayaks have been stolen in separate incidents. One was taken from moorings in Quay Lane at Morston, sometime before 10.32am on Tuesday, June 16. A second theft of a kayak was reported from the dinghy park on the Quay at Blakeney, Holt, sometime on Saturday, June 13, or Sunday, June 14.

Between midnight on Wednesday, January 15, and 2.26pm on Tuesday, June 16, a boat trailer was stolen from Catfield Staithe, Staithe Road in Great Yarmouth.

PC Jason Pegden said: “We would ask anyone who owns a boat or kayak to check their property if they haven’t for a while and take precautions like marking property and taking photos so it can be identified by police if found or if it is being re-sold online.”

Anyone with information on north Norfolk crimes can contact PC Jason Pegden, while PC Paul Bassham is the main point of contact for the other crimes on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.