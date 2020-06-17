Search

Advanced search

People urged to check property after spate of marine equipment thefts

PUBLISHED: 15:08 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 17 June 2020

A chart plotter and other electronics were stolen from a boat in Brundall Bay Marina, Norwich sometime between 12pm on Monday, June 1, and 3pm on Tuesday, June 16. Picture: Nav Kukadia

A chart plotter and other electronics were stolen from a boat in Brundall Bay Marina, Norwich sometime between 12pm on Monday, June 1, and 3pm on Tuesday, June 16. Picture: Nav Kukadia

(c) copyright newzulu.com

A boat trailer, a winch and two kayaks are among the items stolen in five separate thefts of marine equipment across Norfolk in the last month.

Police are urging people to check on their property after sites in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and north Norfolk were targeted by thieves.

A chart plotter and other electronics were stolen from a boat in Brundall Bay Marina, Norwich sometime between 12pm on Monday, June 1, and 3pm on Tuesday, June 16.

Between 8am on Tuesday, June 2, and 10.04am on Tuesday, June 16, a winch handle and winch from a boat trailer was stolen from Morston Quay, Quay Lane in Morston.

You may also want to watch:

Two kayaks have been stolen in separate incidents. One was taken from moorings in Quay Lane at Morston, sometime before 10.32am on Tuesday, June 16. A second theft of a kayak was reported from the dinghy park on the Quay at Blakeney, Holt, sometime on Saturday, June 13, or Sunday, June 14.

Between midnight on Wednesday, January 15, and 2.26pm on Tuesday, June 16, a boat trailer was stolen from Catfield Staithe, Staithe Road in Great Yarmouth.

PC Jason Pegden said: “We would ask anyone who owns a boat or kayak to check their property if they haven’t for a while and take precautions like marking property and taking photos so it can be identified by police if found or if it is being re-sold online.”

Anyone with information on north Norfolk crimes can contact PC Jason Pegden, while PC Paul Bassham is the main point of contact for the other crimes on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Woman took own life after being stabbed by son

Cain Watson. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Independent store raided by thieves hours after reopening

Thieves smashed a window and stole around £400 worth of Yankee Candles from Annatar in Lowestoft in the early hours of June 16. PHOTO: Annatar

Bus service cancelled after route blocked by parked cars

A Konectbus service was cancelled after its route was blocked by parked cars. Picture: Ian Burt

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms today. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

Your chance to buy into multi-million pound Norfolk firm

Fancy being a shareholder in Angling Direct? Now's your chance. Picture: Angling Direct

Independent boutique will not reopen after lockdown

Mora in Upper St Giles has decided to close the store. Picture: Archant

Bistro owner shocked after being reported for having outdoor seating area

Liam O'Sullivan serving drinks in the Gallery Bistro PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Discount retailer could close more than 250 stores

Poundstretcher in Thetford. Pic: Archant
Drive 24