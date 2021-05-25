News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police appeal after man falls from bike in Thetford

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 7:54 PM May 25, 2021   
Norfolk Police were called

Police in Breckland is appealing for information after a man fell from his bike.

Norfolk Police were called to the scene of an incident where a man fell off his bike at 7.30am on Icknield Way, Thetford, on Friday, May 14.

The cyclist fell from his bike near the junction of St Margaret’s Crescent.

Police are encouraging anybody with information to contact PC Chris Webb quoting incident NC-14052021-67.

Thetford News

