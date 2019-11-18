Search

Do you know this woman? - Police issue CCTV image after theft from Jarrold

PUBLISHED: 15:44 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 18 November 2019

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman following a theft from Jarrold in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman following a theft from Jarrold in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman following a theft from a Norwich department store.

On Saturday, November 9, a wallet was stolen from Jarrold.

Following the incident officers have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to.

Anyone who recognises the woman, or who has any information relating to the incident, should contact PC Ali Tassie, at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/78549/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

