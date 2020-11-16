Search

£6,500 cable stolen from property in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:56 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 16 November 2020

Police are investigation after a large amount of heavy cable was stolen from a village in Norfolk Picture: Google Maps

Police are investigation after a large amount of heavy cable was stolen from a village in Norfolk Picture: Google Maps

Police are investigating after more than a tonne of cable was stolen from a property in a remote Norfolk lane.

The theft took place between 11am on Wednesday, November 11 and 3pm on Friday, November 13 in Hall Road, Cantley.

The value of the 300-metre reel of electrical cable is £6,500.

It is described as three phase, weighing around 1.3 tonnes and would require lifting equipment to move, police have said.

Anyone with information should contact PC Adrian Craske on 101 quoting crime reference 36/80410/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

