Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview Google Streetview

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver was attacked following a collision between two vehicles at a busy Norfolk roundabout.

The incident happened at about 10.45am on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech

A grey 4x4 and white Ford Transit van were involved in a collision. Following the crash, the driver of the Transit approached the 4x4 driver and assaulted him, causing minor injuries.

Officers investigating the attack are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or its aftermath or has dash cam evidence.

Anyone with information should contact PC Mark Whitmore in the Roads Armed Policing Team at Swaffham on 101 or email WhitmoreMJ@norfolk.pnn.police.uk